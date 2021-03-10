Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Surmodics worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRDX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,997 shares of company stock valued at $276,288. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SRDX stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $751.35 million, a PE ratio of 682.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.