Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $169.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $175.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

