Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 164.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5,382.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day moving average is $120.77. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $243,079.02. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total value of $1,150,969.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,730 shares of company stock worth $23,298,617. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

