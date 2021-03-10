Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Seneca Foods worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $546.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

