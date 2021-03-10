Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $554.11 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $689.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $604.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.41.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

