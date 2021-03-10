Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

PAYC opened at $379.26 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 134.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

