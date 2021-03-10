Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Miller Industries worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Miller Industries by 476.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $522.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

