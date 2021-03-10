Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 47,164.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,491 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 64,181 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300,401 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EQNR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

