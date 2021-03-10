Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPM. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

