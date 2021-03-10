Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $197.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.59.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

