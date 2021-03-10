Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of EastGroup Properties worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

NYSE EGP opened at $136.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.24. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.