Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,590 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of PS Business Parks worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $148.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.39. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $152.30.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

