Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107,070 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Installed Building Products worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $130.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBP. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.53.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

