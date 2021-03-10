Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,516 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 135,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $63,370. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

