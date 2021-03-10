Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 159,119 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,119 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 14.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 29.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

