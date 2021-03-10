Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 643,993 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 1,484.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,993 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 216.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $406.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

