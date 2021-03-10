Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 817 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

