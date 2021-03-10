Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,434 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX stock opened at $400.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $414.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.50.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

