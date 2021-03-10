Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 674 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $4,245,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $220.63 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

