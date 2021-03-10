Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 90,863 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of NMI worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at about $11,859,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,065,000 after buying an additional 589,686 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after buying an additional 421,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NMI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after buying an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NMI by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 146,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,558,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $893,723.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,715. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.