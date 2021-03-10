Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 938 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $246.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

