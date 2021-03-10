Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after buying an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 65.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,433,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 31.9% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 738,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,044,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

