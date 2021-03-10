Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,979 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Green Brick Partners worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after acquiring an additional 980,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 206,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168,255 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 112,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of GRBK opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

