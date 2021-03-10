Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Insteel Industries worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

