Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPS Commerce worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 16.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 82.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 105,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,615 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,034. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $99.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.96.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.