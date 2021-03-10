Pantos (PAN) Market Cap Reaches $4.56 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Pantos has traded 129.7% higher against the US dollar. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $752,612.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00504119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.63 or 0.00527591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00075735 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,870,791 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.