Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.83 Million

Brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post $469.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $458.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $481.88 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $409.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,146,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,067,000 after buying an additional 91,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after buying an additional 93,719 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 92,835 shares during the period.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $110.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

