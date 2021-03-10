Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Up 5.5%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.13. 236,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 313,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Par Pacific by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

