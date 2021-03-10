Par Pacific (PARR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Par Pacific (NYSE: PARR):

3/5/2021 – Par Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

3/1/2021 – Par Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

3/1/2021 – Par Pacific was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Par Pacific was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/17/2021 – Par Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/14/2021 – Par Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.50 to $11.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $978.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth $14,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 18.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,272 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $2,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 154,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 440.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 138,589 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

