PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading Up 7.3%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.47 and last traded at $72.58. Approximately 201,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 259,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAR. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

