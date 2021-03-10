Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Update

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5,600.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS PRXXF remained flat at $$21.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes titles, as well as music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

