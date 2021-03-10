ParallelCoin Hits Market Cap of $348,848.61 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $348,848.61 and $9,504.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.17 or 0.00356960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000150 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

