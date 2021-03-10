ParallelCoin Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001207 BTC on major exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $213,732.52 and approximately $4,864.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.80 or 0.00360575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 544.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.