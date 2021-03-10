Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 384.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,877 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Paramount Group worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Paramount Group by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Paramount Group by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.47.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

