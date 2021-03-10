Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.83

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.83 and last traded at C$11.80, with a volume of 418969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.96.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,000.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.