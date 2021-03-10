Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce $352.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $349.90 million to $354.30 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $366.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.96 million, a P/E ratio of -167.13 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 204.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 63.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

