Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Hits New 52-Week High at $303.95

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $303.95 and last traded at $303.51, with a volume of 13583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.71 and its 200 day moving average is $250.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

