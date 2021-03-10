ParkinGo Price Down 19.8% This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $881,391.36 and approximately $27.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,348.82 or 0.99844139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035070 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00086541 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000921 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003365 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

