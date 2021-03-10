Parkland Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.73.

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 72.22. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total value of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,972 over the last ninety days.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

