PARSIQ Price Down 11% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 11% against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $121.02 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00074116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,039,077 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.