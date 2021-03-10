Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Up 5.2%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.70. 3,035,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,410,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The company has a market cap of $851.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $2,483,715.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,426 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.