Patricia Milon Purchases 2,100 Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Patricia Milon bought 2,100 shares of First United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,415.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First United stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,387. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First United Co. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First United by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First United in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in First United by 17.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First United in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First United by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the period. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

