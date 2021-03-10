Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 3,058,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,716,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,003,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

