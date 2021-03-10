Paul Haworth Buys 5,000 Shares of GetBusy Plc (LON:GETB) Stock

GetBusy Plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Haworth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).
LON GETB opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.20. GetBusy Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm has a market cap of £49.67 million and a P/E ratio of 326.67.
GetBusy Company Profile
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.