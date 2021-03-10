Paul Haworth Buys 5,000 Shares of GetBusy Plc (LON:GETB) Stock

GetBusy Plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Haworth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

LON GETB opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.20. GetBusy Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm has a market cap of £49.67 million and a P/E ratio of 326.67.

Get GetBusy alerts:

GetBusy Company Profile

GetBusy Plc develops and sells software products for electronic document management, communication, and productivity in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud-based document management system and portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, an on premise document management system with a cloud portal designed for medium to large enterprises, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows; and GetBusy, a team and client communication work productivity app.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.