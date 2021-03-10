Paul Hayes Acquires 7,000 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Paul Hayes acquired 7,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 713.40 ($9.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The stock has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.03. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 746.40 ($9.75). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 705.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 652.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 594.75 ($7.77).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

