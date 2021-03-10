PAX Gold Market Cap Reaches $139.80 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $139.80 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,733.49 or 0.03059618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00053377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.22 or 0.00745224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00065597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00029256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00039190 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 80,645 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

