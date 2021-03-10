Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $756.81 million and approximately $92.56 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 755,653,019 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.