Paya Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,062 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,734% compared to the average daily volume of 276 put options.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Paya has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.52 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93.

Get Paya alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.