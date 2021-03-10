Paya Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,062 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,734% compared to the average daily volume of 276 put options.
Shares of Paya stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Paya has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.52 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.
About Paya
Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.