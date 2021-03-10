PayBX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One PayBX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00052185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.47 or 0.00727924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00038888 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.