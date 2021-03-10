Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Paychex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after acquiring an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after acquiring an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,691,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

